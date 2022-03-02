Salem Police: Shooting projectiles from vehicles at pedestrians “absolutely unacceptable”
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Police are telling people reacting to a TikTok challenge not to do it.
Police are investigating incidents in recent weeks they say may be related to a social media challenge in which pedestrians are being shot with SplatRBall Guns or AirSoft BBs.
Police say it’s generally legal to possess such weapons, but “pointing what appears to be a gun out of a vehicle and shooting projectiles at pedestrians is absolutely unacceptable and a serious crime.”
If you have information about people engaging in such behavior, you’re asked to call 540-375-3078.
Salem Police say police across the country are reporting similar incidents.
