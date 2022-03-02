Warner calls for unity on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Senator Mark Warner said he hoped President Biden’s State of the Union Address would convey the message that the state of our Democracy is strong, and that despite our political differences Democrats and Republicans are united in their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Warner spoke with reporters during a teleconference Tuesday afternoon.

“Vladimir Putin has not only united Europe and most of the world, he has united 85, 90 percent of the U.S. Senate to say we are united and standing with the people of Ukraine, standing with NATO,” Warner said. “And we cannot allow Putin to be successful in this invasion.”

If there was ever a time when politics should end at our shoreline, Warner said, this is it.

And he said the threat is rapidly moving past what our country experienced even during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

