Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Warner calls for unity on Ukraine

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Senator Mark Warner said he hoped President Biden’s State of the Union Address would convey the message that the state of our Democracy is strong, and that despite our political differences Democrats and Republicans are united in their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Warner spoke with reporters during a teleconference Tuesday afternoon.

“Vladimir Putin has not only united Europe and most of the world, he has united 85, 90 percent of the U.S. Senate to say we are united and standing with the people of Ukraine, standing with NATO,” Warner said. “And we cannot allow Putin to be successful in this invasion.”

If there was ever a time when politics should end at our shoreline, Warner said, this is it.

And he said the threat is rapidly moving past what our country experienced even during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor Youngkin signs first veto
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Roanoke Mayor writes Governor after Sunday talk regarding sister city partnership

Latest News

Verses is still in its soft opening phase, but the owner, Toya Jones, encourages people to keep...
New space for artists to create opens in Downtown Roanoke
Walkers and runners will get to complete the 5K on a runway. This race is the first time that's...
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport set to host inaugural “Runway 5K” in May
Lynchburg Police Department
Man wanted for alleged indecent exposure arrested in Halifax Co.
March 1 was the deadline for school divisions in Virginia to enact policies allowing parents to...
Gov. Youngkin says March 1 a “defining moment” in pandemic recovery
in an interview with WDBJ7, Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended the review of "divisive concepts" in...
Gov. Youngkin defends review of “divisive concepts” in Virginia public schools