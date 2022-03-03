Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend

The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing them well as they make their journey to the nation’s capital.(none)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are monitoring and preparing for commercial and passenger vehicle convoys that have the potential to affect traffic in Virginia this weekend.

The American Truckers Freedom Convoy is traveling from Washington state to Washington, DC, planning peaceful protests against pandemic restrictions.

Truckers are expected to stop at Lee Hi Travel Center in Lexington March 5 and leave the next morning, according to White’s Travel Center.

VSP released the following statement: “Virginia State Police respects the public’s First Amendment rights and has been in contact with various groups’ organizers to ensure their understanding of Virginia traffic laws. These communications have also enabled us to share our expectations related to keeping traffic flowing safely and efficiently on Virginia highways, especially in the case of emergencies and for first responder vehicles.”

Police say Virginians can expect to see an increased patrol presence designed to mitigate the impact of additional traffic volume on already congested roads.

The Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to Washington, DC to assist with traffic control.

You can follow weekend traffic conditions at 511virginia.org.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karon Copeland
Teenager reported missing from Franklin County
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Blue Ridge Country Festival canceled for 2022
Couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
Roanoke couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market

Latest News

Lanes back open after crash along road in Lynchburg Friday
Courtesy: Crystal Funk
Brush fires extinguished in Pulaski County
One dead after Saturday morning crash in Roanoke Co.
Courtesy: VDOT
Rockbridge Co. crash along I-81S cleared