COVID hospitalization numbers in Virginia continue to drop

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,644,694 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, March 3, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,644 from the 1,643,050 reported Wednesday, a slightly bigger increase than Wednesday’s 1,612 new cases.

789 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 834 Wednesday. 104,628 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

According to the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health Districts, weekly case counts are the lowest they have been since August 2021, as the surge associated with Delta was underway, and the districts’ new hospitalization count is the lowest it has been since November, before the Omicron surge began.

For the week of February 22, the districts reported 382 new cases, versus the high of 4,454 reported the week of January 12.

In Roanoke County, an unusual 486-case spike is not because of new cases, but instead a cleanup and catch-up of case lists, according to a county spokesperson.

Since the pandemic began, 12,833,355 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 7.4% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 8% reported Wednesday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,427,375 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. 80.9% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 72.1% fully vaccinated. 91.8% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 82% are fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, there have been 18,905 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 18,859 reported Wednesday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

