Fireman injured while working car crash

Drivers urged to use caution when fire responders are on scene of car crashes
Fire truck damaged from tractor-trailer hit
Fire truck damaged from tractor-trailer hit(Covington Fire Department (Facebook))
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington firefighter was taken to a hospital Wednesday after the driver of a tractor trailer hit a fire truck.

The Covington Fire Department was working a car crash along Interstate 64 when the incident happened.

The firefighter has been released from the hospital.

The department urges drivers to slow down and move over when first responders are on scene of traffic accidents.

