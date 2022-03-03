Fireman injured while working car crash

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington firefighter was taken to a hospital Wednesday after the driver of a tractor trailer hit a fire truck.

The Covington Fire Department was working a car crash along Interstate 64 when the incident happened.

The firefighter has been released from the hospital.

The department urges drivers to slow down and move over when first responders are on scene of traffic accidents.

