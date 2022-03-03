Gov. Youngkin expected to speak at Liberty University’s Convocation later this month
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is expected to speak at Liberty University’s Convocation later this month.
The university made the announcement on Wednesday.
Gov. Youngkin’s visit will be part of the Helms School of Government’s previously scheduled Public Policy Conference.
The event is set for March 24-26th.
