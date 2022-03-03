Hometown Local
Lynchburg-area high school students attend annual program to discuss inclusion strategies

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg-area high school students learned more about inclusion Thursday.

The annual Diversity Dialogue Day program was held virtually this year.

Students learned through personal stories and discussion ways to overcome prejudice and be more inclusive.

“There is difference in our communities and this is a real opportunity for us to explore those differences and leverage them in a way that works toward inclusion,” said Jessica Hawthorne, Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities vice president of programs.

Students are also bringing back action plans to their schools for consideration.

A similar program was held recently for area middle school students.

