Lynchburg encouraging residents to participate in statewide tornado drill

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg is encouraging residents to take part in a tornado drill being held for Severe Weather Awareness for Virginia Week from March 7 through 11, according to the city.

The drill will use the required monthly test from the National Weather Service; most NOAA weather radios won’t automatically make an alert sound. The city asks If you use a NOAA weather radio, to turn it on by 9:40 a.m. and listen to the broadcast. Anyone listening to the broadcast will hear the test alert at 9:45 a.m. Local radio stations, TV stations and cable outlets will broadcast the test through the Emergency Alert System.

Virginia averages around 16 tornadoes every year and vary in size and strength, and always have potential to injure or kill. Plus, they can cause extensive property damage.

Residents are asked to go to LynchburgAlerts.com to update their contact information if it has changed, or to create an account and choose what alerts to receive.

