Man hurt in early-morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated for what police say is a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident Thursday morning.

Roanoke Police were called about 1:15 a.m. March 3 about shots being fired in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Police found the man in a home nearby. Paramedics took him to a hospital.

Police are looking for information about what led to the shooting. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

