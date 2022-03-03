Hometown Local
No. 21 Virginia Tech women advance to ACC quarterfinals

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard scored 20 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 21 Virginia Tech beat Clemson 82-60 in the second round of the ACC tournament.

Fifth-seeded Virginia Tech advances to play No. 4 seed and 16th ranked North Carolina in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Virginia Tech made its first six field goals and led 25-15 after one quarter before extending it to 53-30 at halftime, shooting 79% from the field. The Hokies had three players in double figures for their most post scored by halftime in an ACC tournament game. The Hokies led by 30 points on a 3-pointer by Sheppard early in the third quarter.

Delicia Washington had 19 points for Clemson.

