One dead, another injured after motorcycle crash in Henry County

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a crash occurring Wednesday night which left one women dead, according to the department.

The crash occurred on Route 1112 at its intersection with Route 667 in Henry County.

Police say Dillard Ray Scott Fleming, 36, of Max Meadows and Melinda Dawn Kingsley, 42, of Richmond were traveling on a Harley Davidson on Route 112 in Henry County when Fleming drove off the right side of the road and hit a guidewire from a utility pole. Both were thrown from the motorcycle.

Kingsley died at the scene from her injuries. Fleming was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries he received in the crash.

