Radford University hopes to see undergraduate student numbers bounce back in fall 2022

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s no shortage of students applying to attend Radford University. But the number of undergraduate students on campus has significantly declined since the fall 2019 semester.

“30% of our students are first generation. If you think about COVID, it really hit some of the most vulnerable population that we serve,” said Becky Brackin, Associate Vice President for University Relations.

A positive for Radford, as we move toward a post pandemic world, is they are starting to see those numbers increase again, Brackin said.

“Not knowing how long this was gonna go on and what was in store, may have just ruled education out for the moment. So we’re excited to see that our numbers are coming back and we’re seeing increases.”

More accessible programs, smaller classroom sizes and hands-on research opportunities are some focuses the University hopes students can see Radford has to offer.

“It’s immersive. You get involved from the get-go.”

Those opportunities are also what drew in a couple transfer students.

“Class sizes, 20 to 25 people, nothing ridiculous. That’s been a calming presence,” said senior Alex Moss.

“Having the ability to do fieldwork, having the ability to do internships and mentorships with your professors,” said senior Ruth Caudle.

For now, Radford will focus on marketing strategies and in-person recruiting.

“They did some Radford on the Road last year and actually admitted students on the spot if they had the right qualifications.”

The goal is to help undergraduate numbers get back to pre-pandemic levels.

