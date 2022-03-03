Hometown Local
Riverlawn Elementary collects plastic bags for bench in memory of fallen school resource officer

By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST
PULASKI Co, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a year later, the Pulaski County community is still feeling the loss of Sgt. Perry Hodge. killed in a DUI crash.

As a way to give back to the legacy and memories Sgt. Hodge left, Riverlawn Elementary School has partnered with the Pulaski Elks and NexTrex to collect plastic bags that will be recycled into a memorial bench at the school.

In order to receive a bench through the NexTrex company, there must be 500 pounds of plastic bags returned to a recycling center.

Once the 500 pounds have been collected, the bench will be made and donated to a place of choice.

Pulaski Elks agreed to help with the recycling collection and purchase a plaque that will be placed on the bench.

The plastic bag collection began January 15 with the intention of collecting plastic bags through the end of April.

Riverlawn has already received 500 pounds of plastic bags in two weeks with more bags still being delivered.

Due to a large amount of community involvement, Riverlawn joined the NexTrex School Program to attempt to be the top school to recycle the most plastic bags. If that is accomplished, there will be a second bench, donated to the county for it to be placed within the community in Sgt; Hodge’s memory.

The top-grade level who collects the most plastic bags will receive a pizza and ice cream party. The second-place prize will be a grade-level ice cream party.

Riverlawn Elementary has already recycled 2000 pounds of plastic bags. However, they need continued community support to collect plastic bags through April 22 to accomplish their goal of winning the school competition.

Donations can be taken to the main office at Riverlawn Monday-Friday from 8:00-4:30 p.m.

#Recycle2Win #trexrecyclingchallenge #weareriverlawn

Posted by Riverlawn Elementary School on Sunday, February 20, 2022

