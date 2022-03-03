Hometown Local
School sets up scholarship in remembrance of crash victim

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford community is remembering a high school student who died after a crash last week.

Marilyn Alley’s school, Radford High, set up a memorial scholarship to keep her spirit alive.

Marilyn wanted to be a nurse and a missionary. She was a senior and member of Future Farmers of America and the school soccer team, and she participated in the band.

Radford City Schools Superintendent Robert Graham says Marilyn left an impact on the school community that will not be forgotten.

“I think that we are in a very special city and that we take care of each other. Radford is only 9 square miles long, but it is a family – a city of family members that take care of each other and this is a testament to our city.”

The school community held a private memorial in her honor Thursday afternoon.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up in her honor. More than $20,000 has been raised so far.

