Spear rallies Wake Forest women past Virginia in ACC opener

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST
Jewell Spear scored 15 of her 23 points in the second half and 11th-seeded Wake Forest put together a late run to defeat 14-seed Virginia 61-53 in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Olivia Summiel’s 3-pointer with 5:32 to play gave the Demon Deacons their first lead since early in the second quarter at 51-50. It also started a game-closing 14-2 run as the Cavaliers went cold, missing their last five shots.

Wake Forest faces No. 25 Georgia Tech, the sixth seed, in the second round on Thursday.

Mir McLean and London Clarkson both scored 11 points for the Cavaliers.

