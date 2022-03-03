Tina Thompson fired as UVA women’s basketball head coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tina Thompson has been fired as the head coach of the Virginia Women’s Basketball Team.

UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

In a written press release, Williams said, “Unfortunately, we have not experienced the kind of success this program has come to expect and deserve. I am thankful for Coach Thompson’s efforts and I wish her the very best.”

The Cavaliers had a record of 5-22 in the 2021-22 season, and they were eliminated in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

The five wins are the fewest in program history.

At the time of the firing, Thompson had one season remaining on her five-year contract, which was originally signed in the spring of 2018.

The UVA women’s basketball program was started in 1973-74, and the previous low mark came in Debbie Ryan’s first season as head coach in 1977-78, when the ‘Hoos went 8-17 overall, and 1-5 in the ACC.

Ryan went on to win 739 games over 34 seasons at Virginia.

This year’s team finished the regular season by winning two of its last three games, but the success followed a sixteen game losing streak, and the Wahoos were just 2-16 in the ACC this year.

UVA had a record of 30-63 overall in Thompson’s four seasons at Virginia.

The ‘Hoos finished with a sub-.500 record in all four years, after only posting a losing record four times in the previous 45 years.

Thompson was an assistant coach with the University of Texas for three seasons, before being hired as the fifth head coach in Cavaliers’ program history on April 16, 2018.

She took over for Joanne Boyle, who stepped down to focus on her family, following seven seasons with the ‘Hoos.

Tina Thompson is one of the greatest players in the history of women’s basketball.

The USC alum was inducted into both the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

She was the first collegiate draft pick in WNBA history, and helped lead the Houston Comets to four consecutive championships (1997-2000).

Virginia AD Carla Williams says a national search will begin immediately to name the program’s next head coach.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.