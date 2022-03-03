Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Two injured after crash involving tractor-trailer in Henry County

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Henry County which left two people injured, according to the department.

The crash occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Route 58 at the intersection of Route 692 in Henry County.

Trenton W. Sams, 19, of Axton and Trenton J. Cafferty-Smith, 20, were traveling in a Kia Spectra when Sams attempted to make a left turn onto Route 692 and failed to yield the right-of-way. The car was hit by a tractor-trailer traveling east on Route 58.

Both Same and Cafferty-Smith were flown to Wake Forest for injuries received in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer Kenneth W. Barksdale, of Sutherlin wasn’t injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead
Governor Youngkin signs first veto
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
File photo of an AirSoft gun
Salem Police: Shooting projectiles from vehicles at pedestrians “absolutely unacceptable”
Montgomery County Chairwoman Apologizes For Leaving Meeting
Montgomery County School Board Chair apologizes for leaving meeting

Latest News

Police lights
One dead, another injured after motorcycle crash in Henry County
Fire truck damaged from tractor-trailer hit
Fireman injured while working car crash
Courtesy: Crystal Funk
Brush fires extinguished in Pulaski County
One dead after Saturday morning crash in Roanoke Co.