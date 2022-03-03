Two injured after crash involving tractor-trailer in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Henry County which left two people injured, according to the department.

The crash occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Route 58 at the intersection of Route 692 in Henry County.

Trenton W. Sams, 19, of Axton and Trenton J. Cafferty-Smith, 20, were traveling in a Kia Spectra when Sams attempted to make a left turn onto Route 692 and failed to yield the right-of-way. The car was hit by a tractor-trailer traveling east on Route 58.

Both Same and Cafferty-Smith were flown to Wake Forest for injuries received in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer Kenneth W. Barksdale, of Sutherlin wasn’t injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.