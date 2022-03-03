Brief cool down Friday as overnight front arrives
Next chance of rain not until early next week
- Much cooler day Friday
- Warm, dry weather lingers into the weekend
Temperatures drop dramatically overnight as the cooler air moves in from the north behind a backdoor front. Lows slip to the low 30s around sunrise Friday so grab those winter jackets.
The dry air and low humidity has allowed several forest fires to spread quickly the past few days. Please keep this in mind and dispose of any ashes or cigarettes properly.
MUCH COOLER FRIDAY
As our dry cold front passes south of the region Friday, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon with mainly sunny skies. For those looking for warmer weather, it quickly returns for the weekend.
THE WEEKEND
The cool down won’t last long as temperatures jump back into the 60s and even some 70s this weekend. A system will move out of the Central Plains and push the front back to the north and warm our region. However, this same system could lead to our next rain chance late Sunday and especially into Monday and Tuesday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front will enter the area early next week. This will likely bring rain into the area starting later Monday and lingering into early Tuesday. We remain warm into early next week.
