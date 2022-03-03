Whiskey in Rocky Mount distillery wins “Best of the Blue Ridge” award

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A locally made whiskey with a fascinating history was just named Best in the Blue Ridge.

Twin Creeks Distillery’s Peg Hatcher’s whiskey was voted Best Spirit in the Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine Best of the Blue Ridge survey.

The whiskey is named after owner Chris Prillaman’s great grandfather, who was a bootlegger in Franklin County who got caught up in the great moonshine conspiracy trial of 1935. He even served about a year in prison.

Hatcher’s daughter says she’s proud to see her family embrace her father’s history.

“He was a wonderful human being,” says Irene Burnett. “Except for his bootlegging he was a very honest man.”

Distillery owner Chris Prillaman says naming the whiskey after his great grandfather was an easy pick, even though Burnett wasn’t sure if it would garner attention.

“She said, ‘well I don’t know, there isn’t anyone who would know him,’” remembers Prillaman. “And I said, well, didn’t nobody know Jack Daniels neither but a lot of people like his product.”

The family says they are humbled to be recognized for this award.

“In this day in time, people are taking a step back and really are acknowledging small batch and craft and artisan-made and family roots and really where it came from. It really means a lot to have something deep-rooted,” says Anna Prillaman of Twin Creeks Distillery.

If you’re looking to try some Peg Hatcher, you’re out of luck for now. Batch number three is scheduled to be available at the end of this year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.