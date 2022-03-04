Blue Ridge Country Festival canceled for 2022

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville country music festival already postponed from last year has been canceled.

The Blue Ridge Country Festival, scheduled for May 13-15, will not take place, according to an email sent to ticket holders.

A message to fans indicates the goal is to return in 2023 at a new venue with “dates that are more favorable to our audience.”

The message says refunds are being issued by Etix, with refunds of the face value of the ticket[s] and the per ticket convenience charge[s] automatically processed to the account used at the time of purchase.

The festival’s website and Facebook page have been deleted.

