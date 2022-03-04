Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Blue Ridge Country Festival canceled for 2022

Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Blue Ridge Amphitheater(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville country music festival already postponed from last year has been canceled.

The Blue Ridge Country Festival, scheduled for May 13-15, will not take place, according to an email sent to ticket holders.

A message to fans indicates the goal is to return in 2023 at a new venue with “dates that are more favorable to our audience.”

The message says refunds are being issued by Etix, with refunds of the face value of the ticket[s] and the per ticket convenience charge[s] automatically processed to the account used at the time of purchase.

The festival’s website and Facebook page have been deleted.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man hurt in early-morning Roanoke shooting
Couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
Roanoke couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead
Fire truck damaged from tractor-trailer hit
Fireman injured while working car crash

Latest News

Roanoke Woman Helps Pave The Way For Aviation
Roanoke Woman Helps Pave The Way For Aviation
Valley View Vaccination Center Closing Saturday
Truck Convoy Hits Local Site Along Journey
Catawba Study To Wait
Bedford 911 Center Receives Technology Upgrade