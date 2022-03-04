Hometown Local
Carilion to allow more inpatient visitors beginning Tuesday

Carilion Clinic logo
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is lowering its level of restrictions for all hospitals from yellow to green for inpatient visitation beginning Tuesday, March 8.

The primary adjustment that comes with the green status is allowing two visitors per day for adults during their stay.

No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients and shared spaces (bays, waiting areas, etc.).

The following guidelines also apply to the green level:

“· Adult patients are allowed two visitors. If deemed appropriate by the care team, children may visit if accompanied by an adult, and they do not count as visitors.

· Pediatric patients are allowed two visitors over the age of 18 (must be family members).

· Emergency Department patients are allowed two visitors.

· $Labor and Delivery patients are allowed two visitors.

· End of life patients are allowed up to four immediate family members.

· Same-day surgery patients are allowed one visitor while being prepped. Once the patient is in his or her room, two visitors are allowed.

· Please note Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital currently allows visitors between 12 and 9 p.m. until further notice. All other hospital visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

· There are no visitors permitted for COVID-19 patients, and shared spaces (bays, waiting areas, etc.) remain visitor-free zones.”

Carilion says visitation guidelines are assessed each week based on community positivity rate, the spread of COVID-19 and mask compliance.

Further details on inpatient visitors can be found by visiting the Carilion website.

Guidelines for outpatient and ambulatory sites

