CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief robs Walgreens, assaults customer with bananas

A brazen robbery was caught on video at a San Francisco Walgreens. (Source: KGO/Nicolas Stennet/SRS Protection/handout video/CNN)
By Dion Lim
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KGO) - A brazen robbery was caught on video at a San Francisco Walgreens.

The suspect is seen casually going through the store and filling a large bag with merchandise while staff and customers watch. At least one customer was assaulted in the process.

The video shows Walgreens employees on the phone with police while the suspect takes various merchandise from behind the counter.

At one point, one customer begins to record the thief but has his cellphone smacked out of his hand. The suspect then throws a bunch of bananas at the customer.

The customer tries to fight back and flings more bananas at the suspect. The thief then returns fire with some Chips Ahoy! cookies. Eventually, the suspect leaves the store.

Nicholas Stennet, the man who recorded the incident, said he wasn’t afraid to record from a distance.

“If there’s no gun involved, I’m not too scared of bananas and Chips Ahoy!” Stennet said.

It’s unclear if the suspect was caught.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

