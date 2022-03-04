Mild weather makes a return this weekend

Much cooler today

Warm, dry weather returns this weekend

Next chance of rain not until early next week

The dry air and low humidity has allowed several forest fires to spread quickly the past few days. Please keep this in mind and dispose of any ashes or cigarettes properly. Our enhanced fire danger continue through the weekend.

1 acre active fire detected near the Snowden area. The fire was located near the CSX railroad line and the James River.



Firefighters from Big Island and Monelison contained the fire using hand tools and a floating pump in the river. pic.twitter.com/wQhvyJUlFX — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) March 4, 2022

THE WEEKEND

The cool down won’t last long as temperatures jump back into the 60s and 70s this weekend. A system will move out of the Central Plains and push the front back to the north and warm our region. However, this same system will lead to a few showers Monday into Tuesday.

Highs return to the 60s and 70s. (WDBJ Weather)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

A cold front will enter the area early next week. This will likely bring rain into the area starting late Monday evening and lingering into early Tuesday. Winds will mostly likely increase as well. Wind Advisories may be issued should model trends continue hinting at strong wind gusts.

Behind the front, temperatures drop considerably, dropping from the upper 70s Monday to the mid 50s Tuesday.

Our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until later Monday into Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

The week won’t be a washout, but plan for several opportunities for rain returning late in the week. Temperatures remain cooler than recent days with highs in the mid 50s.

