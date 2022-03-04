Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Mild weather makes a return this weekend

Next chance of rain not until early next week
Warming into the weekend
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Much cooler today
  • Warm, dry weather returns this weekend
  • Next chance of rain not until early next week

The dry air and low humidity has allowed several forest fires to spread quickly the past few days. Please keep this in mind and dispose of any ashes or cigarettes properly. Our enhanced fire danger continue through the weekend.

THE WEEKEND

The cool down won’t last long as temperatures jump back into the 60s and 70s this weekend. A system will move out of the Central Plains and push the front back to the north and warm our region. However, this same system will lead to a few showers Monday into Tuesday.

Highs return to the 60s and 70s.
Highs return to the 60s and 70s.(WDBJ Weather)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

A cold front will enter the area early next week. This will likely bring rain into the area starting late Monday evening and lingering into early Tuesday. Winds will mostly likely increase as well. Wind Advisories may be issued should model trends continue hinting at strong wind gusts.

Behind the front, temperatures drop considerably, dropping from the upper 70s Monday to the mid 50s Tuesday.

Our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until later Monday into Tuesday.
Our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until later Monday into Tuesday.(WDBJ Weather)

The week won’t be a washout, but plan for several opportunities for rain returning late in the week. Temperatures remain cooler than recent days with highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man hurt in early-morning Roanoke shooting
Couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
Roanoke couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead
Fire truck damaged from tractor-trailer hit
Fireman injured while working car crash

Latest News

Breezy, south winds aid in rising temperatures. Rain returns early next week.
Friday Evening FastCast
Highs return to the 70s this weekend.
Friday Midday FastCast
Cooler weather moves in today, but it won't last long.
Friday, March 4 Morning FastCast
Cooler conditions are on the way Friday with highs in the 50s.
Brief cool down Friday as overnight front arrives