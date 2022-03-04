Hometown Local
Fire danger expected to be high this weekend

Elliston Brush Fire
Elliston Brush Fire(Montgomery County Emergency Services)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Forestry and local fire departments are anticipating Level 4 fire danger Sunday, March 6 because of dry conditions and warm temperatures.

A 4PM burn ban is still in place, but fire officials are urging people not to burn until conditions become less friendly to fires.

The Franklin County Department of Public Safety and Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire are among those saying level 4 hasn’t been seen in 15 years in our area, with conditions right for easy fire starts and quick spread.

Elliston Brush Fire(Montgomery County Emergency Services)

Thursday night, about two and a half acres burned in the Elliston area, according to Montgomery County Emergency Services, in a brush fire near North Fork Road and Burkett Road. About 25 firefighters from several agencies extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

