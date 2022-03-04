Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Liberty gets past Lipscomb in ASun Tournament

Flames Face Bellarmine in Semis Saturday
(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -Darius McGhee had 26 points as Liberty defeated Lipscomb 52-47 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Keegan McDowell had 10 points for Liberty (22-10), the No. 1 seed out of the East Division. Shiloh Robinson added eight rebounds. Kyle Rode had eight rebounds and six assists.

Trae Benham had 21 points for the Bisons (14-19), who were the fourth seed out of the West Division. Ahsan Asadullah added 10 points.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man hurt in early-morning Roanoke shooting
Couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
Roanoke couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
Fire truck damaged from tractor-trailer hit
Fireman injured while working car crash
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead

Latest News

UVA had a record of 30-63 in Tina Thompson's four seasons with the program.
Tina Thompson fired as UVA women’s basketball head coach
A Senate committee has voted down legislation that would allowed home school students to...
Tebow bill stalls in Senate committee
Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida,...
MLB, union meet for 1 1/2 hours, discuss next step in talks
Virginia Seeking New Women's Hoops Coach
Virginia Seeking New Women's Hoops Coach