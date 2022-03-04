Liberty gets past Lipscomb in ASun Tournament

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -Darius McGhee had 26 points as Liberty defeated Lipscomb 52-47 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Keegan McDowell had 10 points for Liberty (22-10), the No. 1 seed out of the East Division. Shiloh Robinson added eight rebounds. Kyle Rode had eight rebounds and six assists.

Trae Benham had 21 points for the Bisons (14-19), who were the fourth seed out of the West Division. Ahsan Asadullah added 10 points.

