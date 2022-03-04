Lynchburg Area Veterans Council wins $10,000 to fight veteran homelessness

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg organization is celebrating a $10,000 grant that’ll help fight veteran homelessness.

The Lynchburg Area Veterans Council recently won that money as part of a Homes for Heroes national contest.

The money will go toward motel rooms to get veterans off the streets.

The organization says vets able to stay in those rooms serves as a gateway for their next step into housing.

“You’re providing shelter for someone that fought for our country and they’re usually alone, isolated,” said Tom Current with the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council. “We’re able to help them and get them in the system with the VA for housing.”

Current says the money should last through at least this year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.