Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Lynchburg Area Veterans Council wins $10,000 to fight veteran homelessness

Signs at the weekly Monument Terrace "Troop Rally."
Signs at the weekly Monument Terrace "Troop Rally."(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg organization is celebrating a $10,000 grant that’ll help fight veteran homelessness.

The Lynchburg Area Veterans Council recently won that money as part of a Homes for Heroes national contest.

The money will go toward motel rooms to get veterans off the streets.

The organization says vets able to stay in those rooms serves as a gateway for their next step into housing.

“You’re providing shelter for someone that fought for our country and they’re usually alone, isolated,” said Tom Current with the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council. “We’re able to help them and get them in the system with the VA for housing.”

Current says the money should last through at least this year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man hurt in early-morning Roanoke shooting
Couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
Roanoke couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead
Fire truck damaged from tractor-trailer hit
Fireman injured while working car crash

Latest News

Roanoke Woman Helps Pave The Way For Aviation
Roanoke Woman Helps Pave The Way For Aviation
Valley View Vaccination Center Closing Saturday
Truck Convoy Hits Local Site Along Journey
Catawba Study To Wait
Bedford 911 Center Receives Technology Upgrade