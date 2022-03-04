Hometown Local
Pittsylvania County AeroFarms facility will produce billions of plants per year, company says

This floor space will host 48 vertical towers that are forecast to produce billions of leafy green plants per year.
This floor space will host 48 vertical towers that are forecast to produce billions of leafy green plants per year.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In April 2021, AeroFarms began planting their roots for a new facility in Pittsylvania County.

Nearly a year later, the building’s shell is in place as construction continues and the company prepares for production to begin this summer.

WDBJ7 got an inside look at what is set to become the country’s largest indoor aeroponic farm as more production details were shared Friday.

“At the touch of a keystroke, automation and controls dial in what the plant wants and deliver it 365 days a year,” said David Rosenberg, CEO.

Rosenberg says that makes their process more efficient than traditional farming.

On a tour of the facility Friday, WDBJ7 was told plants can be grown in about two weeks.

The leafy greens they plan to produce - including things like baby arugula, kale and bok choy - will be grown across a building roughly the length of two football fields.

They plan to use 48 vertical grow towers, each about four stories tall.

Altogether, the facility will be equal to about 1,000 acres of farmland. As a result, the company says they’ll be able to produce billions of plants per year.

All of it will be managed by about 100 employees, which the county calls a win.

“To be able to have opportunities to keep folks here, to draw folks back that have moved away, it’s just a positive story,” said Matt Rowe, Pittsylvania County economic development director.

Rosenberg says they’ve been able to navigate around supply chain issues many others have faced, adding that the project is on-time and on-budget.

Marc Oshima, AeroFarms co-founder and chief marketing officer, says food grown here will be distributed to stores mainly along the mid-Atlantic region, but stretching as far south as Florida.

