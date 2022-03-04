Hometown Local
Search on for Campbell County truck thief

Bennie's Rental's Truck Theft in Campbell County(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a thief and the person who may have given him a ride, as part of the investigation into the theft of a truck and trailer.

The 2003 Dodge Crew cab truck and attached goose neck trailer were stolen from Bennie’s Rentals on Campbell Highway March 2. The truck and trailer were recovered later that day in the area of the Apple Market on Wards Road in Rustburg, but whomever is responsible is still being sought,

Investigators developed information about a person of interest after reviewing surveillance footage from the convenience store, saying the person left the store after requesting a ride from another customer. Investigators say they don’t believe the person who provided a ride is involved with the theft, they would like to speak to that person, as well as the person captured on surveillance (seen in the attached photo).

If you are able to identify this person or have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact S.T Herndon at 434-332-9514, Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, or p3tips.com.

