Signco bringing 19 new jobs to Tazewell County

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin announced Friday that Signco will invest $650,000 to establish an operation in Tazewell County creating 19 new jobs.

“Signco recognizes the many advantages that a location in Tazewell County offers, including competitive business costs and a skilled manufacturing workforce,” said Governor Youngkin. “Small businesses are the backbone of rural economies, and this innovative company will create high-quality jobs and return a shuttered facility to productive use. We welcome Signco to the Commonwealth and stand ready to support its new venture.”

The Chicago-based custom sign company will occupy the former MC Signs facility at 334 Industrial Park Road in Bluefield.

“Signco was drawn to expand operations in Tazewell County after recognizing the potential of a specialized workforce that possessed strong core values of family and innovation,” said Signco President Anthony Morrone.

