Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Signco bringing 19 new jobs to Tazewell County

Signco to establish operations in Tazewell County
Signco to establish operations in Tazewell County(Virginia Economic Development Partnership)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin announced Friday that Signco will invest $650,000 to establish an operation in Tazewell County creating 19 new jobs.

“Signco recognizes the many advantages that a location in Tazewell County offers, including competitive business costs and a skilled manufacturing workforce,” said Governor Youngkin. “Small businesses are the backbone of rural economies, and this innovative company will create high-quality jobs and return a shuttered facility to productive use. We welcome Signco to the Commonwealth and stand ready to support its new venture.”

The Chicago-based custom sign company will occupy the former MC Signs facility at 334 Industrial Park Road in Bluefield.

“Signco was drawn to expand operations in Tazewell County after recognizing the potential of a specialized workforce that possessed strong core values of family and innovation,” said Signco President Anthony Morrone.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man hurt in early-morning Roanoke shooting
Couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
Roanoke couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
Fire truck damaged from tractor-trailer hit
Fireman injured while working car crash
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 4, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 4, 2022
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs
Virginia Tech Sexual Assault Data
Virginia Tech Sexual Assault Data
Cooler weather moves in today, but it won't last long.
Friday, March 4 Morning FastCast