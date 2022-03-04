Survey: Roanoke residents satisfied with city services

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Roanoke Release) - The Roanoke City Council will be briefed Monday on the results of a survey regarding residents’ satisfaction with city services.

Every two to three years, the City of Roanoke conducts a “statistically valid” survey of its residents, according to the city, to determine residents’ satisfaction with several city services and their overall impression of the city. Survey results indicate residents believe Roanoke is a good place to live.

The city has not yet released the number of residents who took part in the survey.

According to the survey:

• More than three-quarters of those surveyed agreed they would recommend Roanoke as a place to live to someone who asks

• 78% agreed Roanoke’s neighborhoods are good places to live

• Two-thirds of those surveyed rated Roanoke’s quality of life as good or excellent

Based on the results of the survey, according to the city, more than 80% of those surveyed indicated they were satisfied with the overall quality of services provided by the City of Roanoke, with fire protection (95%), emergency medical services (94%), 911 emergency call center (93%), trash collection (87%) and libraries (85%) leading the way.

One objective of the survey, according to the city, is to assist the City Council and City Administration in identifying priorities of residents where there is concern or room for improvement. The survey results highlight concerns with public safety, specifically a surge in gun-related violence.

While the overall perception of safety remains strong (79% in neighborhoods and 72% in downtown), as well as satisfaction with policing (73%), according to the city, the results represent significant declines from previous surveys.

Other opportunities for improvement, according to the city, include quality of housing, needs of area youth and mowing of street medians and rights of way.

According to the city, “The survey helps the Council shape policy and budgetary decisions; for example, additional funds have been included in recent budgets for added street paving and sidewalk repair, resulting in increases in the rate of satisfaction with these services.”

The timing of the survey results aligns with the annual budget preparation, allowing for such considerations, according to the city.

The City Council presentation, March 7 at 2 p.m., and survey results report will be made available on the city’s website.

