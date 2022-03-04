Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Tebow bill stalls in Senate committee

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A General Assembly committee has defeated legislation that would have allowed home school students to take part in public school athletic programs.

Members of the Senate Education and Health Committee voted Thursday to “pass by” the legislation, which should prevent the bill from reaching the floor of the State Senate.

The legislation, dubbed the “Tebow Bill,” is a perennial in the General Assembly.

It was introduced this year by Del. Marie March (R-Floyd Co.). The bill was not a mandate, but would have allowed local school systems to provide home school students access to their athletic teams.

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Richmond) chaired a subcommittee that considered the proposal.

“This bill was opposed by the Virginia High School League, the Superintendents’ Association, the School Boards Association, Norfolk schools, Henrico County schools and the VEA,” Hashmi said.

“This bill is now the law in 35 states,” March countered. “The policy works and it brings communities together. No state has repealed this law.”

The legislation cleared the House of Delegates, but failed in the Senate committee on a vote of 8 to 7.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead
Governor Youngkin signs first veto
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Police lights
Man hurt in early-morning Roanoke shooting
File photo of an AirSoft gun
Salem Police: Shooting projectiles from vehicles at pedestrians “absolutely unacceptable”

Latest News

UVA had a record of 30-63 in Tina Thompson's four seasons with the program.
Tina Thompson fired as UVA women’s basketball head coach
Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida,...
MLB, union meet for 1 1/2 hours, discuss next step in talks
Virginia Seeking New Women's Hoops Coach
Virginia Seeking New Women's Hoops Coach
General Assembly Committee Defeats Home School Sports Bill
General Assembly Committee Defeats Home School Sports Bill