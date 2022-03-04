Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Teenager reported missing from Franklin County

Karon Copeland
Karon Copeland(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage boy reported missing.

Karon Copeland, 16, was last reported seen March 1 at his home on Webster Road in the Glade Hill area of Franklin County, according to the sheriff’s office, which says he may be in Roanoke, where he has family.

Anyone with information on Karon Copeland’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Blue Ridge Country Festival canceled for 2022
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
Couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
Roanoke couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries 3/5/22
Birthdays and Anniversaries-3/5/22
Saturday Morning Update
High School Basketball Scoreboard-3/4/22
High School Basketball Scoreboard-3/4/22
Freedom Convoy To Roll Through Saturday
A Look At Gas Price Hikes Friday