Teenager reported missing from Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage boy reported missing.

Karon Copeland, 16, was last reported seen March 1 at his home on Webster Road in the Glade Hill area of Franklin County, according to the sheriff’s office, which says he may be in Roanoke, where he has family.

Anyone with information on Karon Copeland’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

