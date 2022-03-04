Hometown Local
Valley View Vaccine Center to close Saturday

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday is the final day of the Valley View Vaccination Center at Valley View Mall.

The center will be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and will offer first, second, and booster doses of all brands of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning in October, the center has served more than 30,000 people in our hometowns.

The Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District says the choice to close the facility is based on lower demand and cost.

“One of the biggest highlights was that the vaccination center was open when kids’ doses for ages five and up rolled out,” recalls Christie Wills, Communications Officer for Roanoke City Alleghany Health District. “We do want to encourage people to go ahead and get their kids vaccinated. It helps keep kids in school and out of isolation because we still do have a lot of COVID in the community.”

They say most people who were vaccinated at the center were in and out in less than 20 minutes.

The health department will continue to hold vaccine clinics in various locations to ensure everyone has access to the vaccine.

