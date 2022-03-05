Lee-Hi Travel Plaza prepares to host “American Truckers Freedom Convoy” this weekend

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lee-Hi Travel Plaza’s General Manager, Art Buchkovich, began getting asked if he heard the American Truckers Freedom Convoy was stopping at Lee-Hi. On Tuesday, he said he got a call from a representative of the convoy. They told him to expect at least 300 vehicles to fill his parking lot.

“For 40 years Lee-Hi’s been here to take care of the needs of the truckers and that’s what we’re here for.”

Buchkovich and his staff are making sure they have enough hands to accommodate this amount of people stopping through. But with an annual truck show and being in business for decades, they feel more than ready for the volume.

“It’ll be a new experience for us but it’s not anything that will really throw us for a loop.”

Buchkovich and his team look forward to continuing their tradition of hosting all travelers, no matter how many, or the reason.

”We definitely respect the rights of these individuals to demonstrate in the way that they see fit, within their rights. It’s important for us, as a member of the community and a member of the industry, to set the example in how to support them without needing to take a position.”

Lee-Hi expects some of the convoy to arrive before noon on Saturday, but the majority to be there by around 1 p.m. The convoy plans to be there overnight and head north early Sunday morning.

