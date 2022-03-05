Hometown Local
Martinsville lab monitors cultural heritage sites in Ukraine

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An organization in Martinsville has a unique mission, as it responds to the crisis in Ukraine.

The Cultural Heritage Monitoring Lab is located at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

In partnership with the Smithsonian Cultural Research Initiative, it is leading U.S. efforts to monitor and map Ukraine’s cultural heritage sites.

The lab uses satellite imaging and communications, and other tools to identify threats and impacts, and provide information to organizations and government agencies that can help to protect the nation’s cultural assets.

