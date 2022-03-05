One taken to hospital after Lynchburg fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One resident at 502 Cabell Street was taken to the hospital after a fire Friday evening.

According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, crews were dispatched at around 6 p.m. to the property. One resident and multiple children evacuated after the fire started.

The Lynchburg Fire Department Restoration Officer and Red Cross are working to help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

