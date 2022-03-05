No. 21 Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeated by No. 3 NC State in ACC tournament semifinals
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team was defeated by NC State Saturday, 70-55 during the semifinals of the NCAA Division 1 ACC Tournament.
Liz Kitley and Cayla King were both out. Kayana Traylor finished with 18 points and three steals.
The Hokies sit at 21-9 for the season as they await the NCAA Tournament at the end of the month.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.