Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

No. 21 Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeated by No. 3 NC State in ACC tournament semifinals

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team was defeated by NC State Saturday, 70-55 during the semifinals of the NCAA Division 1 ACC Tournament.

Liz Kitley and Cayla King were both out. Kayana Traylor finished with 18 points and three steals.

The Hokies sit at 21-9 for the season as they await the NCAA Tournament at the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karon Copeland
Teenager reported missing from Franklin County
Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Blue Ridge Country Festival canceled for 2022
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
Couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
Roanoke couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market

Latest News

Virginia Tech men’s basketball defeated by Clemson, 63-59
UVA men’s basketball wins at Louisville, 71-61
Radford's Elijah Kelly helped the Bobcats to the state semis with a win over Virginia High.
State Quarterfinal wrap-up
High School Basketball Scoreboard-3/4/22
High School Basketball Scoreboard-3/4/22