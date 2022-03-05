Warm and dry through the weekend

Clouds decrease and temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s

Warm and breezy through the weekend

Rainy and cooler pattern next week

The dry air and low humidity has allowed several forest fires to spread quickly the past few days. Please keep this in mind and dispose of any ashes or cigarettes properly. Our enhanced fire danger continue through the weekend.

THE WEEKEND

After a chilly start temperatures warm quickly into the 60s and 70s this afternoon. High pressure continues to build on Sunday allowing our temperatures to climb into the 70s with a few 80s possible. High pressure will eventually shift of the coast allowing our next front to move in.

Warm and dry this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

A more active pattern is setting up next week. Our first cold front will likely bring rain into the area starting late Monday lingering into early Tuesday. With temperatures well above average and our dew points rising the SPC has put parts of the region in a SLIGHT and MARGINAL risk for Monday.

SPC Monday Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY: Temperatures look cooler behind the front on Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Models are pointing towards another system from the Gulf bringing more rain on Wednesday.

The week won’t be a washout, but plan for several opportunities for rain returning late in the week. Temperatures remain cooler than recent days with highs in the 50s for the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.