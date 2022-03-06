“American Freedom Convoy” makes stop in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A loud, chaotic scene overtook one of the oldest Truck stops on the east Coast Saturday. The goal was to protest COVID-19 masking and vaccine mandates.

“It makes you tear up driving down the road, all this love and support,” said Alan Baguley.

The “American Freedom Convoy” made its way up from Abingdon and stopped at Lee-Hi Travel Plaza in Lexington for the night.

Alan Baguley jumped on the route in Little Rock, Arkansas with his truck, but the majority of vehicles on the convoy on cars. The next few stops from Little Rock included: Memphis, Knoxville, Lebanon and Abingdon.

The convoy, which had close to 100 vehicles, some of which were semi-trucks but the majority cars, has seen a lot of support at each stop.

“We haven’t seen this much patriotism in America since after 9/11. I can’t remember the last time I’ve seen this many flags.”

“It’s like we’re their hope, and it’s just a beautiful thing,” said Tim Zucker.

While everyone may not agree with the message, the group was peaceful, and there were no anti-protestors present.

“It’s just coming out to support the country and to show them, no we are not divided, we are united,” said Michele Schumacher, who traveled from Prince Edward County to show her support.

More than a hundred people lined the road across from and the parking lot of Lee-Hi Travel Plaza, waiting for hours to greet the convoy. The drivers say they feel that support everyday.

The Freedom Convoy plans to leave Lexington Sunday morning and will protest next in the Washington, D.C. area.

