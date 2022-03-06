Hometown Local
Mild and dry again today

An active pattern returns this week
Dry and mild today with a more active pattern this week.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
  • Cloudy, mild, and breezy today
  • Rain and storms possible late Monday
  • Rainy and cooler pattern for much of next week

SUNDAY

Clouds will linger today and high pressure will continue to keep us mild with highs in the 70s with a few 80s possible to the east. A number of new records may be set (see below for potential records). Winds will be breezy through the day with gusts 20-30 mph at higher elevations. High pressure will eventually shift off the coast allowing our next front to move in late Monday.

Cloudy and mild through the day.
Cloudy and mild through the day.(WDBJ Weather)

RECORD HEAT POSSIBLE

Highs will warm well into the 70s Sunday and Monday with even some 80s possible thanks to a strong wind out of the southwest. Below are the numbers needed to at least tie records for the dates 3/6 and 3/7.

LOCATIONSUNDAY RECORD HIGHYEAR SETMONDAY RECORD HIGHYEAR SET
BLACKSBURG761976762009
BLUEFIELD741956751921
DANVILLE821976821961
LYNCHBURG801956791974
ROANOKE801956832009

MONDAY

A more active pattern is setting up next week. Our first cold front will likely bring rain into the area starting late Monday afternoon lingering into the night. With temperatures well above average and our dew points rising the SPC has put parts of the region in a SLIGHT and MARGINAL risk for Monday.

SPC outlook for Monday.
SPC outlook for Monday.(WDBJ Weather)

At this time higher severe chances are to the West, but damaging winds and even an isolated tornado would be possible with this set up Monday evening.

TUESDAY: Temperatures look cooler behind the front on Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. We look to stay dry until overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Models are pointing towards another system from the Gulf bringing more rain on for much of the day on Wednesday.

The week won’t be a washout, but plan for several opportunities for rain returning late in the week. Temperatures remain cooler than recent days with highs in the 50s for the end of the week.

