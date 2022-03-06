Mild and dry again today

Cloudy, mild, and breezy today

Rain and storms possible late Monday

Rainy and cooler pattern for much of next week

SUNDAY

Clouds will linger today and high pressure will continue to keep us mild with highs in the 70s with a few 80s possible to the east. A number of new records may be set (see below for potential records). Winds will be breezy through the day with gusts 20-30 mph at higher elevations. High pressure will eventually shift off the coast allowing our next front to move in late Monday.

Cloudy and mild through the day. (WDBJ Weather)

RECORD HEAT POSSIBLE

Highs will warm well into the 70s Sunday and Monday with even some 80s possible thanks to a strong wind out of the southwest. Below are the numbers needed to at least tie records for the dates 3/6 and 3/7.

LOCATION SUNDAY RECORD HIGH YEAR SET MONDAY RECORD HIGH YEAR SET BLACKSBURG 76 1976 76 2009 BLUEFIELD 74 1956 75 1921 DANVILLE 82 1976 82 1961 LYNCHBURG 80 1956 79 1974 ROANOKE 80 1956 83 2009

MONDAY

A more active pattern is setting up next week. Our first cold front will likely bring rain into the area starting late Monday afternoon lingering into the night. With temperatures well above average and our dew points rising the SPC has put parts of the region in a SLIGHT and MARGINAL risk for Monday.

SPC outlook for Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

At this time higher severe chances are to the West, but damaging winds and even an isolated tornado would be possible with this set up Monday evening.

TUESDAY: Temperatures look cooler behind the front on Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. We look to stay dry until overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Models are pointing towards another system from the Gulf bringing more rain on for much of the day on Wednesday.

The week won’t be a washout, but plan for several opportunities for rain returning late in the week. Temperatures remain cooler than recent days with highs in the 50s for the end of the week.

