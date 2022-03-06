Mild and dry again today
An active pattern returns this week
- Cloudy, mild, and breezy today
- Rain and storms possible late Monday
- Rainy and cooler pattern for much of next week
SUNDAY
Clouds will linger today and high pressure will continue to keep us mild with highs in the 70s with a few 80s possible to the east. A number of new records may be set (see below for potential records). Winds will be breezy through the day with gusts 20-30 mph at higher elevations. High pressure will eventually shift off the coast allowing our next front to move in late Monday.
RECORD HEAT POSSIBLE
Highs will warm well into the 70s Sunday and Monday with even some 80s possible thanks to a strong wind out of the southwest. Below are the numbers needed to at least tie records for the dates 3/6 and 3/7.
|LOCATION
|SUNDAY RECORD HIGH
|YEAR SET
|MONDAY RECORD HIGH
|YEAR SET
|BLACKSBURG
|76
|1976
|76
|2009
|BLUEFIELD
|74
|1956
|75
|1921
|DANVILLE
|82
|1976
|82
|1961
|LYNCHBURG
|80
|1956
|79
|1974
|ROANOKE
|80
|1956
|83
|2009
MONDAY
A more active pattern is setting up next week. Our first cold front will likely bring rain into the area starting late Monday afternoon lingering into the night. With temperatures well above average and our dew points rising the SPC has put parts of the region in a SLIGHT and MARGINAL risk for Monday.
At this time higher severe chances are to the West, but damaging winds and even an isolated tornado would be possible with this set up Monday evening.
TUESDAY: Temperatures look cooler behind the front on Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. We look to stay dry until overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: Models are pointing towards another system from the Gulf bringing more rain on for much of the day on Wednesday.
The week won’t be a washout, but plan for several opportunities for rain returning late in the week. Temperatures remain cooler than recent days with highs in the 50s for the end of the week.
