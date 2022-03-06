One man injured in Roanoke shooting
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting over the weekend.
Police say the call came in around 8 p.m. Saturday night.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Liberty Road NW and Courtland Road NW.
Police say a male victim was seriously injured during the shooting.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Roanoke Police.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.