Pro-Ukraine rally held in Downtown Roanoke

Many different signs were present at the rally Saturday
Many different signs were present at the rally Saturday
By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people gathered on Jefferson St. by the library donning blue and yellow clothing items, flags, signs and sunflowers.

The peaceful rally was organized by several Roanoke residents who still have family and friends in different parts of Ukraine.

People of all ages joined and several cars honked to show their support.

The rally was organized in just a few days.

”For the first two or three days you just could not do anything, it was such a shock you just couldn’t think clear, and after a few days you realize that it’s real and we gotta do something because we can and there’s a reason why we’re here in America. Our families are struggling so we can’t be quiet,” said Anna Miroshnychenkr, one of the organizers.

Miroshnychenkr said the event nearly brought her to tears and she’s grateful for the support she’s received from people in Roanoke.

