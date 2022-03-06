Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Rival UNC upsets No. 4 Duke in Coach K’s Cameron farewell

Mike Krzyzewski looks on during a game between Duke and Virginia Tech.
Mike Krzyzewski looks on during a game between Duke and Virginia Tech.(WDBJ)
By AARON BEARD
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina spoiled retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s emotional home finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium, upsetting fourth-ranked rival Duke 94-81.

The Tar Heels shot 59% after halftime to pull away late and avenge a 20-point home loss last month to the Blue Devils. Armando Bacot scored 23 points to lead UNC.

Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 23 points for the Blue Devils, who shot just 42%.

The game featured more than 90 former Blue Devils players participating in a pregame photo with Krzyzewski.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karon Copeland
Teenager reported missing from Franklin County
Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Blue Ridge Country Festival canceled for 2022
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
The truck entrance at Lee-Hi Travel Plaza in Lexington Friday afternoon.
Lee-Hi Travel Plaza prepares to host “American Truckers Freedom Convoy” this weekend

Latest News

Liberty Flames
Bellarmine tops Liberty 53-50 to reach Atlantic Sun final
Virginia Tech men’s basketball defeated by Clemson, 63-59
No. 21 Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeated by No. 3 NC State in ACC tournament semifinals
UVA men’s basketball wins at Louisville, 71-61