State Police on scene after bomb threat at Catawba Hospital

WDBJ7 viewer photo
WDBJ7 viewer photo
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CATAWBA, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Catawba Hospital was alerted by phone at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday to a bomb threat directed at their facility.

The hospital contacted Virginia State Police right away and their command center is on-site.

Drivers are unable to access Catawba Creek Road at Catawba Hospital Drive due to a blockade in place by State Police.

Check back for updates.

