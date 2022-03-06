State Police on scene after bomb threat at Catawba Hospital

CATAWBA, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Catawba Hospital was alerted by phone at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday to a bomb threat directed at their facility.

The hospital contacted Virginia State Police right away and their command center is on-site.

Drivers are unable to access Catawba Creek Road at Catawba Hospital Drive due to a blockade in place by State Police.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.