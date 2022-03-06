Hometown Local
Two charged in El Norteno shooting accept plea deals

(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jamel Turner and Rosario Eggleston both accepted plea deals Thursday.

Both men faced aggravated assault and conspiracy charges for their alleged roles in February’s El Norteno restaurant shooting that left two dead and two others shot, Turner being one of the wounded.

The details of their deals are as follows, courtesy of the court’s website:

Turner

“Jail/Penitentiary: PENITENTIARY

Concurrent/Consecutive: SENTENCE IS RUN CONSECUTIVELY WITH ANOTHER

Sentence Time: 20 Year(s)

Sentence Suspended: 17 Year(s) 4 Month(s)

Probation Type: SUPERVISED

Probation Time: 5 Year(s)

Probation Starts: PROBATION TO BEGIN UPON RELEASE”

Eggleston

“Jail/Penitentiary: PENITENTIARY

Concurrent/Consecutive: SENTENCE IS RUN CONSECUTIVELY WITH ANOTHER

Sentence Time: 20 Year(s)

Sentence Suspended: 17 Year(s) 7 Month(s)

Probation Type: SUPERVISED

Probation Time: 5 Year(s)

Probation Starts: PROBATION TO BEGIN UPON RELEASE”

