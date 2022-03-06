Washington and Lee University kicks off celebration of Women’s History Month

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - On Saturday morning, a special Japanese tea ceremony was held at the Watson Galleries by Washington and Lee’s Chanoyu Tea Society.

“This is a very special tea to first of all commemorate Hinamatsuri, which is a Japanese seasonal observance. Sometimes it’s called “Girls Day” in Japan, it’s actually on March 3 and that’s when we decorate our dolls,” said Janet Ikeda, an Associate Professor in the Department of East Asian Languages and Literatures.

Guests at the event were able to see the traditional tea ceremony in action and indulge in it, with Japanese snacks and tea. They also took the time to celebrate the accomplishments of women.

”We call it a special tea for women and girls, and to sort of highlight the achievements of women in our lives and girls in our lives.”

The ceremony was held in the “Senshin’an Japanese Tea Room.” W & L’s Chanoyu Tea Society will also be hosting a kimono demonstration on March 12 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Northern Auditorium on campus.

W&L will continue to host events and guest speakers throughout Women’s History Month. You can find its full press release below:

“Washington and Lee University will honor Women’s History Month in March with a month-long commemoration and celebration of women’s achievements.

The Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program at W&L, in collaboration with the Office of the Dean of the College and the History Department at W&L, will host Robin Mitchell, an award-winning scholar, on campus for two weeks beginning Feb. 28. Mitchell is an associate professor of history at the California State University Channel Islands. She is a 19th-century French historian specializing in discourses about race, gender and sexuality. Much of her work focuses on the white colonial fantasies, scandals and crime imposed upon Black women’s bodies and voices in French metropolitan spaces.

“Robin Mitchell is an award-winning author, teacher and mentor who is redefining the histories of gender and race in Europe and the world,” said Sarah Horowitz, professor of history at W&L. “We’re thrilled to bring her to W&L to interact with the campus community during her two-week stay.”

Mitchell will give a public lecture titled “Suzanne Simone Baptiste: A Black Wife in Haitian Revolutionary France” on March 2 at 5 p.m. in Northen Auditorium on the W&L campus. Mitchell will discuss the role of Toussaint Louverture’s wife during the Haitian Revolution.

The Office of Inclusion and Engagement will also welcome keynote speaker Michele Thornton Ghee, the CEO of 1145 Holdings, the holding company of the Iconic Brands, EBONY and Jet, to celebrate Women’s History Month on March 21 at 5:30 p.m. in Northen Auditorium.

Ghee’s visit is in partnership with the Virginia Military Institute’s Diversity Office. Ghee has worked for some of the most powerful companies worldwide, including WME, CNN, A&E, The History Channel and BET Networks.

Visit The Columns on the W&L website, at columns.wlu.edu/campus-events/, for updates and more information about Women’s History Month events!”

