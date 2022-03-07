Hometown Local
Children invited to read to a therapy dog for ‘World Storytelling Day’

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids ages 5-12 can make a new friend and help celebrate “World Storytelling Day” throughout the month of March and April by reading to Ripley the therapy dog!

Slots can be booked for 15 minutes each during which children may choose whatever age-appropriate book they would like to read from their own collection, or the library’s inventory.

According to Botetourt County Libraries:

“Therapy dogs offer physical and mental health benefits.

A therapy dog can help children become:

· More comfortable and confident in the classroom.

· Less stressed. Did you know that the simple act of petting a dog reduces stress levels? Not only will children become less stressed but have lower blood pressure.

· More focused. The reduction of stress levels and anxiety offered by therapy dogs will help kids be more physically present during school. Plus, being able to play with a puppy helps boost physical well-being.”

Space is limited at the events. Contact information to reserve a spot and more is available on the Botetourt County Libraries website.

“World Storytelling Day” will be officially celebrated on March 20.

