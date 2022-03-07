Downed tree and power lines close Danville road

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Memorial Drive is closed from Primrose Place to Park Avenue in Danville due to a downed tree and power lines, according to the city. Detours are in place.

Danville Utilities has about 1,000 customers without power in south Danville because of wind gusts that led to a feeder circuit going offline.

The Danville area is under a wind advisory.

