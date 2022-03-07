Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Downed tree and power lines close Danville road

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Memorial Drive is closed from Primrose Place to Park Avenue in Danville due to a downed tree and power lines, according to the city. Detours are in place.

Danville Utilities has about 1,000 customers without power in south Danville because of wind gusts that led to a feeder circuit going offline.

The Danville area is under a wind advisory.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
One man injured in Roanoke shooting
WDBJ7 viewer photo
Catawba Hospital fully cleared of bomb threat, resumes normal operations
A Weather Alert Day is issued when the weather conditions may impact your day-to-day plans....
Weather Alert Day Monday: Warm, stormy and windy ahead of strong front
One dead after shooting in Lynchburg, nearby residents asked to shelter in place
A few of the semi-trucks involved in the "American Freedom Convoy," which stopped at Lee-Hi...
“American Freedom Convoy” makes stop in Lexington

Latest News

Appalachian Power reporting weather-related outages
Rockbridge Sunrise
Weather Alert Day: Submit your photos or video
A Weather Alert Day is issued when the weather conditions may impact your day-to-day plans....
What is a Weather Alert Day?
Virginia observes Severe Weather Awareness week March 7-11.
Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week