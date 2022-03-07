Human chain is formed along East Market St. in support of Ukraine

Hometown Local
A human chain was created along East Market St. in support of Ukraine(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the Harrisonburg community gathered Sunday for the first forming of a human chain to support Ukraine.

Created along East Market St. near Burgess Rd. and Lina Ln., flags were seen flying with blue and yellow signs held in the air as cars drove passed honking their horns in support of the human chain.

Physical statements such as a human chain show that the crisis in Ukraine is impacting people across the globe.

“This is a world event, not just a Ukraine event. It’s a world event,” said Chris Long, who participated in the human chain. “I just think it really in some way does and can much more affect every one of us in a direct fashion.”

Although this crisis is happening overseas, it hits close to home as some people have friends that are stuck in Ukraine.

”She said she’s in the darkness actually,” Long said. “Under red alert right now, so nothing is happening right in that town.”

Long is among many who believe that events such as the human chain are important because the more people they bring together. the more brainstorming can be done about other ways to help.

“I really want to find a way to get some potential choices for her to get out of there safely without a car and without those kinds of things, so its great to have met Alex and people like this and Slavic folks here and the churches and figure out what can happen,” Long said.

The event will continue each Sunday at noon for 30 minutes at the median on East Market Street.

