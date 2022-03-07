Man killed in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Laurel Fork man has been identified as the victim of a crash Sunday in Carroll County.

State Police were called at 11:24 a.m. March 6 to Route 679 (Ward’s Gap Rd.), a half-mile north of Route 901 (Little Rock Rd.).

Joey Dalton, 46, was driving a Chevrolet S10 pickup northbound on Route 679, ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned. Dalton, not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

